Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
Devin Winter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Devin Winter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Devin Winter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Devin Winter Obituary
Devin Winter Devin Mitchell Winter, 24, of Carlyle, IL born May 30, 1995 in Moberly, MO died Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Louis Children's Hospital. He was an assembler at Community Link in Breese, IL and a student at Kaskaskia College. He was a member of Illinois Center for Autism and an active student at Melodic Rhythms in Belleville, IL. Trying to describe our Devin in one paragraph is not possible. He was kind, compassionate, loving, talented, sweet, funny and gentle, to name a few. Devin's life was complicated with Autism, ALPS and ITP. His favorite things were singing, travelling, rides, bowling, swinging, playing board games, playing video games, researching things on his computer, watching funny movies and watching other people laugh, while hanging out with them. Our world lost the most genuine, wonderful soul. It will never be the same. As his parents, we were blessed to have him for 24 short years and will spend the rest of our lives making sure he is not forgotten. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bobby Lee Renth and Geneda, nee Morris, Harrison Renth and paternal grandmother, Judy, nee Gloeckler, Winter. Surviving are his parents, Kent L. and Donna L., nee Renth, Winter of Carlyle, IL; a brother, Kullen Winter of Collinsville, IL; paternal grandfather, Jerry Winter of Freeburg, IL; aunts and uncles, Darren (Celine) Winter, Jeffrey Winter (Tracy Pike), Chad Winter, Bradley Winter, Nicole Winter (Cody Aharonian), Debbie (Mark) Spicer and Bill (Andrea) Blackmer; also survived by many cousins and his cat, Rufus. In lieu of all other gifts, memorials in memory of Devin may be made to Community Link, 1665 N. 4th St., Breese, IL 62230 or Children's Hospital, Hematology and Oncology Dept., P.O. Box 955423, St. Louis, MO 63195-5423. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held October 26, 2019. Time and place to be determined.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Devin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now