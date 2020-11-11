Dian Thom

December 21, 1941 - November 7, 2020

Millstadt, Illinois - Dian L. Thom, 78, of Millstadt, IL, passed away Saturday, November 7th, 2020, at home in comfort and at peace with her family by her side and in her heart.

Dian is preceded in death by her parents, Harold F. and Delphine E. "Del" Dill (nee Trampier), of Belleville, IL.

Dian is survived by her husband, Delmar D. Thom of Millstadt, IL, her children: Jennifer E. Burke, William H. (Jenine) Thom, her nieces Jody Bunch Caudle and Alison Bunch (Philip) Richardson, her grandchildren: Kylie and Makenzie Burke, Joscelyn L. Thom, and her sister: Wendy S. (Ronald) Welch, and many cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dian was born December 21st, 1941, in Belleville, IL. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education at Illinois State University in 1962, her Master of Science for Teachers in 1963 from the University of Missouri-Rolla and had taught mathematics for 6 years at Columbia High School, and for 25 years at Belleville Township High School West. Upon retirement in 1994, she continued her dedication to education through private tutoring and for several years at various institutions such as O'Fallon Township High School, McKendree College, Saint Louis University and Belleville Area College (now SWIC). When not devoting endless hours to the patient and diligent education of her extended family of students, Dian enjoyed crafts such as cross-stitch, crochet, quilting and sewing or spending her time traveling and in the presence of her loving family.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL, with Funeral services to follow at 12:00 pm.

Rites of Cremation with private graveside inurnment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL, where she will finally lie in rest reunited with her loving mother and father.

Memorial donations may be made in lieu of or in addition to flowers by personal check made out to her daughter, Jennifer Burke or through the dedicated Gofundme page ( gf.me/u/y73s3f ) so the family can build an academic scholarship in Dian's name, allowing her to continue her commitment to education even in rest.





