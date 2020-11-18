1/
Diana Elizabeth Rick
1933 - 2020
Diana Elizabeth Rick
April 3, 1933 - November 16, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Diana Elizabeth Rick, nee Moon, 87, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Monday, April 3, 1933, in New Harmony, IN, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Randolph County Care Center in Sparta, IL.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Robert William Rick,
Parents, John L. and Jenny M., nee Endicott, Moon, Sister, Mary A. Shaw.
Surviving are her Children, Robert J. Rick of Arnold, MO, Laura (Bruce) Warchol of Coulterville, IL, 2 Grandchildren, Ashley (Bryan) Hunter, Brett Warchol, Sister-in-Law, Virginia Bishop, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins, Special Friends, Bonnie & Vernon Dennis, Emily Gill.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or donor's choice.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Interment will be held at 10:45 am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
NOV
20
Interment
10:45 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
