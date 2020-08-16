1/1
Diana Hedrick
1940 - 2020
Diana Hedrick Diana "Tiddles" June Hedrick, age 80 of Maryville, IL, born July 26, 1940 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Diana was the owner of Don Hedrick Packaging LLC in Maryville, IL and was a former educator. She graduated from Collinsville High School in 1958, attained her Bachelor's Degree from McKendree, and Master's from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She was a longtime member of the Maryville Park Board, member and Deacon of the First United Presbyterian Church in Collinsville, and a member of the reunion committee for the Class of 1958. She was generous of her time and loved sharing with people. She was a loving wife to Don for 57 years and was his caregiver until his passing in December of 2019. She loved being outdoors, taking photographs of nature and wildlife, and was a fan of SIU-e athletics. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Hedrick; her parents, William Russel Adams, Sr. and Iva nee Langston Adams; and a brother, William Russel Adams, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Patsy "Pat" Ruth Adams of Glen Carbon, IL; nieces and nephews, Kim (Chris) Kupper of NM, Trey (Amy) Adams of WI, Conni Adams of TX and David Hedrick of St. Louis, MO; many great nieces and nephews; and her canine companions. Memorials may be made in Diana's honor to the First United Presbyterian Church Collinsville and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Memorial visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Masks are required and the family asks to please social distance. Service: Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. following the visitation at the funeral home with Rev. Zach Lysdahl officiating. Private burial will be in Fairland Cemetery, Maryville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
