Diana J. Lewis Diana J. Lewis, 70, of Belleville, Illinois, born Friday, March 11, 1949, in Belleville, IL, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Evelyn's House in Saint Louis, Missouri. Diana worked as a Customer Service Rep. for AT&T. She was a member of Metro East Christian Fellowship Church, O'Fallon Illinois and (CWA) Communication Workers of America Local #4217. She was preceded in death by her Parents Arthur and Velma, nee Butzinger, Voellinger. Surviving are her Children, James R. Lewis. Christiana N. Lewis. 3 Grandchildren, Alexander L. Lewis. Ethan J. Lewis. Brittni L. Lewis. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Private Services held at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Private Funeral Service held at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Rich Bersett officiating. Private interment at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019