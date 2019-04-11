Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana J. Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diana J. Lewis Obituary
Diana J. Lewis Diana J. Lewis, 70, of Belleville, Illinois, born Friday, March 11, 1949, in Belleville, IL, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Evelyn's House in Saint Louis, Missouri. Diana worked as a Customer Service Rep. for AT&T. She was a member of Metro East Christian Fellowship Church, O'Fallon Illinois and (CWA) Communication Workers of America Local #4217. She was preceded in death by her Parents Arthur and Velma, nee Butzinger, Voellinger. Surviving are her Children, James R. Lewis. Christiana N. Lewis. 3 Grandchildren, Alexander L. Lewis. Ethan J. Lewis. Brittni L. Lewis. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Private Services held at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Private Funeral Service held at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Rich Bersett officiating. Private interment at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now