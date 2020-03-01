|
Diana Parker Diana "Dianne" Sue Parker, age 72 of Collinsville, IL, born April 1, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. Dianne was a former receptionist at a local law firm and volunteered at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville, IL where she did quilting. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed many cruises, bus trips, and vacations. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Helen nee Heck Mardus. She is survived by her husband, Robert N. Parker, whom she married November 7, 1980; a son, Nathan (Andrea) Parker of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter, Ryan F. Parker; a step-daughter, Bobbie (Timothy) Madura of Shiloh, IL; step-granddaughters: Reagan A. Sibit, Makita Madura and Caitlyn (Shane) Knight-Daiss; and a sister, Judith Dellamano of Collinsville, IL. Memorials in her honor may be made to Anderson Hospital Auxiliary and can be mailed to the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Upon her request, Dianne was cremated and private family services will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020