Diana Rogier Diana Lee Rogier, age 78, of Troy passed away on December 16th, 2019 at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Diana was born on September 22nd, 1941 in St. Louis, MO to Alfred and Leonora (Schmidt) Dettmer. She lived with her family in Edwardsville, Illinois for 21 years. On July 20, 1963, she married Robert Rogier, and they loved and cared for each other for more than 55 years. Diana was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an active member of the Troy United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Blessed with a servant's heart, she was happiest when she was working to help her family, friends, and church. She inherited her mother's ability to cook and bake, and her father's ability to fix almost anything. When she wasn't taking care of everyone else, she enjoyed games, sports, gardening at home and at church, and traveling. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, incredible cookies, and most of all her beautiful smile. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son Michael (Dynette) Rogier of Glen Carbon, IL; daughter Jennifer (Tom) King of St. Jacob, IL; sister Marlene Peaslee of Lombard, IL; four grandchildren, Joel Rogier, Lydia Rogier, Lucas King, and Kellen King; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Rogier and her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Troy United Methodist Women. Service: will be held at the Troy United Methodist Church on Friday, December 27th at 11:00. Friends may visit to share memories and love from 9:00 11:00 prior to the service.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019