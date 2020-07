SWAN- Diana Elaine Swan nee McNease, 59, of Carlyle, IL and formerly of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store