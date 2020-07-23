Diana Swan Diana Elaine Swan nee McNease, 59, of Carlyle, IL and formerly of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Diana was born October 8, 1960 in San Antonio, TX. She took great pride in helping others and making a difference in their lives. This included volunteering at the food pantry, becoming a foster mother to several children, hosing international foreign exchange students, and partnering with a pet rescue to find permanent homes for pets. She took in people with open arms and was always willing to be the shoulder to lean on. Diana's memory will live on through the life she had lived and everyone she helped along the way. Diana was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara McNease nee O'Hearn and brothers, Michael McNease and John McNease. Surviving are her father, W.C. McNease of Greenville, IL formerly of O'Fallon, IL; children, Joshua (Catherine) Swan formerly of Belleville, IL, Kara Scheich of Belleville, IL, and Jordan Swan of O'Fallon, IL; brothers, Ronald McNease of Alvin, TX, Joseph McNease Sr. of O'Fallon, IL, and Timothy McNease of Belleville, IL; and grandchildren, Jason Swan, Elena Swan, Isabelle Swan, Jade Scheich, Gavin Scheich, Levi Scheich, Peyton Swan, and Paige Swan. Memorials may be made to the family to assist with final expenses. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 50 persons at any one time during the visitation or memorial service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home with Fr. James Deiters officiating.