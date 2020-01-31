Home

Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Szolga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Szolga


1960 - 2020
Diana Szolga Obituary
Diana Lynn Szolga Diana Lynn Szolga, of Highland, IL (formerly of Newaygo, MI), age 59, passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 22, 2020, after a short but fierce battle with cancer. Diana was born to Donald and Lily (Martines) Schlee on April 7, 1960, in Jackson, MI. She leaves behind her husband, Keith E. Szolga; daughter, Cassie (Jordan) Brogan; son, Christopher (Lindsey) Baker; two special stepsons, Nathan (Caron) Szolga and Jared (Bethany) Szolga; grandchildren, Isabelle, Sawyer, Harper, Edyn, Madilyn, Jace, Lily, Brendan, Bailey, Abbey, Blake, Brycie, Jayleigh, and Kaelynn; siblings, Jan (Denny) Cook, Lily (Richard) Hayman, Cathy (John) Pickerd, Daryl Schlee, Jimmy Schlee, Don Schlee, and Ron (Terry) Schlee; mother, Lily Schlee; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Alfred Lee Baker II, and her infant son, Randy Austin. Those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to the Diana Szolga Family Support Fund https://www.facebook.com/donate/188547275666436/?fundraiser_source=external_url. Visitation: There will be a time of visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Fields-McKinley Newaygo Chapel, 226 State Rd, Newaygo, MI 49337. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Funeral: The funeral service for Diana will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Fields-McKinley Newaygo Chapel. Pastor Vern Lintvedt will be officiating. Following the funeral service, the family would like to invite everyone for a luncheon and continued time of fellowship at the Cronk's Oakridge Restaurant, 9103 Mason Dr, Newaygo, MI 49337. Memorial Service: will be beld on Monday, February 3, 2020. Visitation 6:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 N Lincoln Ave, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Pastor Vern Lintvedt will be officiating. Fields-McKinley Newaygo Chapel Newaygo, MI
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020
