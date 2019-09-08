Home

Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
View Map
Diana Tolbird Obituary
Diana Tolbird Diana "Lady Di" L. Tolbird, 79, of Dupo, Illinois, born April 15, 1940 in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, Missouri. Diana was the owner/operator of the former Lady Di's in Cahokia, IL and Lady Di's II in Dupo, IL. She pitched horseshoes in different leagues over the years. She was a very giving person and would donate to many different charities and organizations and was also eager to help anyone down on their luck. She was preceded in death by her soul mate, Toliver "Buck" Tolbird; a son, John Tolbird; a son-in-law, Mark McDaniel; a grandson, Tom Range, Jr.; her parents, Marvin and Thelma, nee Cox, Graves, Sr.; a brother, Marvin "Sonny" Graves. Jr.; and a sister, Bert Tolbird. Surviving are her daughters, Dena (Tom, Sr.) Range of Eddyville, KY and Billie "Dawn" McDaniel of Mulkeyyttown, IL; a sister, Linda Fischer of Robertsville, MO; five grandchildren, Deana True, Ronnie Tochtrop, Raquel Tochttrop, John Range, and Karley McDaniel; and six great grandchildren, Madelyn, Charlotte, Matthew, Tyson, Tom "T" III, and Riley. She was also a dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
