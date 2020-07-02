Diane Andrews

ANDREWS- Diane F. (Mangiaracino) Andrews, 69, of Collinsville and formerly of Venice, Illinois passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020. In celebration of her life a private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Sunday, July 5, 2020 and a public Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jeff Holtmann as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.



