1/
Diane Andrews
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDREWS- Diane F. (Mangiaracino) Andrews, 69, of Collinsville and formerly of Venice, Illinois passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020. In celebration of her life a private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Sunday, July 5, 2020 and a public Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jeff Holtmann as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved