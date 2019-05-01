Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
Diane Baker

Diane Baker Obituary
Diane S. Baker Diane S. Baker, nee Butler, 74, of O'Fallon, Illinois, born Saturday, April 7, 1945, in Akron, OH, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois. Diane worked as a Register Nurse for Gateway Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Baker;Son, Donnie Baker; Parents, Lester B. and Agnes, nee Kyle, Butler; Brothers; Timothy Butler and Dale Butler; Sister, Betty Krosnick. Surviving are her daughters; Darla (Ronald) Baker Girod of Auburn, IL,Stephanie Baker of Canton, OH and Cathy Lantz of Belleville, IL; Grandchildren, R.J. Girod, Krystal Girod, Tyler Brewer, Courtney Brewer, Zach Schumer, and Jacob Schumer. Great-Grandchild; Cheyanne Herrera; Brother, David Butler of Norton, OH; Brother-in-Law, Harold (Karen) Baker of Akron, OH. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Visitation from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron, OH. at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2019
