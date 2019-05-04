Diane Daenzer Diane Catherine Daenzer, nee Denny, 79, of Belleville, IL, born March 8, 1940, in Swansea, IL, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mrs. Daenzer was a bartender for 48 years, working at 114 Caf‚ and Bar, Checker-Inn, and retired from Centerfield. Diane was a devout Catholic, often visiting the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. She was a talented artist and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by one son, Dennis Daenzer; one daughter, Catherine (Roy) Hofmeister; her parents, Arthur and Barbara, nee Egner, Denny; two sisters, Vera Weisen and Jean Ann Sartain; and one brother, Bud Denny. Surviving are one daughter, Chery Scharringhausen (John Hentze) of Belleville, IL; two sons, Donald and Duane Daenzer, both of East St. Louis, IL; 13 grandchildren, Dennis, David, Brandi, Nikki, Tyler, Brittlyn, April, Amanda, Melissa, Sarah, Donald, Adam, and Ashley; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Daniel (Mary) Denny of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Deacon Corby Valentine officiating.



