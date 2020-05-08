Diane Karnages Diane Karnages, 80, of Paducah and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and worked as a bookkeeper for her family business, Tarlas Food Company. She is survived by one daughter, Amy Garrett of Paducah; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two brothers. Her parents were James and Dorothy (Pana) Tarlas. In compliance with health and public safety directives, funeral arrangements for Diane Karnages will be private. Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Rd. Paducah, KY 42001, or St. Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Rd. Paducah, KY 42003. During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. www.milnerandorr.com. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 8, 2020.