MOTTIN - Diane Marie Mottin, 63, of Collinsville, IL passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Carle Hospital in Urbana, IL. Diane was born August 23, 1956 in Highland, IL. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 207 Vandalia Street, Collinsville, Illinois 62234, with visitation at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. Appropriate social distancing will be followed in the church.



