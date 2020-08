Or Copy this URL to Share

MOTTIN - Diane M. Mottin 63, of Collinsville, IL passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Carle Hospital in Urbana, IL. Diane was born August 23, 1956 in Highland, IL. Due to Covid -19 restrictions, funeral services have been postponed until a later date.



