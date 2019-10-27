|
Diane Sexton Diane C. Sexton, age 83, a 49 year resident of Fairway, KS passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 with family by her side. Diane was born and raised in Port Angeles, WA, to parents Bernice (Gastman) Coventon and David Gastman. She met her husband, Carl of 56 years, while he was stationed in Port Angeles., with the Coast Guard. They married and moved to Belleville, IL, Carl's home town, and then settled in Kansas City in 1960. During the course of raising five daughters, Diane was a PTA volunteer for many years in the Shawnee Mission School District. She had a passion for animals and raised dogs, cats, a pigeon, a rabbit, two squirrels, a rooster, a duck, fish and zebra finches. She enjoyed doing puzzles, playing cards, gardening, sewing (an excellent seamstress) and spending time at her beloved home at Lake of the Ozarks. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Sexton on April 18, 2011 and her sister, Trula Lavallee. She is survived by her five daughters, Donna Thellman (John), Marsha Suppes (Terry), Carrie Doss, Kisha Sexton and Misty Sexton; and thirteen grandchildren, all residing in the greater Kansas City area. She is also survived by brothers, David Gastman (Sharon) and Chris Coventon (Lynda); sisters, Harriet Coventon and Carol McCoy (Gordon); nieces and nephews and extended family member, Jim Thomas. Online condolence may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com. Service: A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 3rd at McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS, with visitation to follow at the chapel. Arrangements by McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
