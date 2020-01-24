Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Belleville, IL
Diane Simonin


1954 - 2020
Diane Simonin Obituary
Diane Simonin Diane M. Simonin, nee Thompson, 65, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, December 2, 1954 in East St. Louis, IL passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL, surrounded by her loving family. To put it simply, Diane was the best at everything she did, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, nurse, maker of diaper cakes and jello jigglers. She was quick with a smile and had a knack for making everyone feel special. She enjoyed trips to the casino for a quick thrill or long summer vacations with family and friends at the lake, but at the center of her universe was her family. She never did anything without her children and spent every waking moment she could with her grandkids. Diane was a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital in the newborn nursery unit for 35 years and also worked at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in the neonatal unit. She received her nursing diploma at Jewish School of Nursing. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, William D. and Dolores C., nee Karmazin, Thompson. Surviving are her husband, Scott L. Simonin of Belleville, IL; children, Stacy L. (Kaci) Simonin of Belleville, IL, Scott L. (Sara) Simonin of Belleville, IL, Ryan Lee (Fiancée, Ashley Gray) Simonin of Belleville, IL; brothers, William (Mary) Thompson of Naperville, IL, Richard (Kim) Thompson of Millstadt, IL, David (Fiancée, Michelle Jamruk) Thompson; grandchildren, Jameson, Thompson, and Wilson, and many loving nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace School, Cardinal Glennon Neonatal Unit or Tourette Association of America. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Belleville, IL, with Msgr. Jack McEvilly officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020
