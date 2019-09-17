|
Diane Wilson Diane Wilson, nee Doonan, passed away in Lenzburg, Illinois, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in her home at the age of 59. Diane was born on December 11, 1959, in St. Louis, MO. She graduated from bishop Do Boung in 1978. All that knew her will remember her hard work ethic, straight forward attitude and her love for family. She was preceded in death by her parents, James (Rosemary Doonan) and Merle Mendoza; grandparents; and stepdaughter, Angel North. Diane is survived by husband, Mike Wilson; five children, Jim (Mandy Doonan), Nick (Brianna Wilson), Brian (Oceanna Wilson), Dennis Wilson and Jamie Wilson; three stepchildren, Deanna Pierce, Michael (Jennifer Wilson), Ian (Tina Johnson); 20 grandchildren, Marty, Matt, Tara, Jordon, Ian, Michael, Geneva, Dorothy, Jeffery, Ava, Cooper, Kyra, Pyper, Rylee, Ryder, Sophia, Ivy, Dusty, Cameron, and Jaylyn; eight great-grandchildren, Mary Jane, Loki, Olive, Baby Bean, Liam, Sophia, Oliver; two brothers, Michael (Jan Wiesler) Doonan, Steve (Melissa Doonan); three sisters, Linda (Mike Lentini), Mary (Tim Hendrick), Louise (David Salas). Diane was an aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Diane donated her body to science. No services are currently planned.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019