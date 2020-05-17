Diann Recklein Diann M. Recklein, 63, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, September 26, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her residence in Belleville, IL. Diann was the owner of Diann's Daycare. She was a past member of Lake View Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert H. and Doris J., nee Cange, Recklein; sister, Debbie Recklein; brother, Robert Recklein. Surviving are her children, Heather R. (Robert) Ledee of Belleville, IL, Hilary L. Sanford of Belleville, IL; brother, Ronnie (Darlene) Recklein; grandchildren, Noah R. Ledee, Lucas H. Ledee, Shelbi R. Morse and Mackenzi L. Morse. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation (www.alpha1.org) or HSHS Hospice and can be mailed to Kurrus Funeral Home. Service: Private services will be held with interment at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.