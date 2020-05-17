Diann Recklein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diann Recklein Diann M. Recklein, 63, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, September 26, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her residence in Belleville, IL. Diann was the owner of Diann's Daycare. She was a past member of Lake View Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert H. and Doris J., nee Cange, Recklein; sister, Debbie Recklein; brother, Robert Recklein. Surviving are her children, Heather R. (Robert) Ledee of Belleville, IL, Hilary L. Sanford of Belleville, IL; brother, Ronnie (Darlene) Recklein; grandchildren, Noah R. Ledee, Lucas H. Ledee, Shelbi R. Morse and Mackenzi L. Morse. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation (www.alpha1.org) or HSHS Hospice and can be mailed to Kurrus Funeral Home. Service: Private services will be held with interment at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved