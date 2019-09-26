|
Dianne Waghorn Dianne Waghorn, 75, passed away July 26, 2019 in Farr West, Utah. She was born August 6, 1943 in Belleville, Illinois the daughter of Lawrence J. and Eleanor F (Pfeiffer) Patient. Dianne was a member of the Catholic Church. Dianne is survived by her son Ed Waghorn (Teri) and daughter-in-law Jacquelyn Waghorn; grandson Todd Waghorn (Anne) and 2 great-grandchildren Lilly Waghorn, Lawson Waghorn; brother William F. Patient (Bonnie). She as is also survived by her nieces, Melisa Williamson, Cindy Riggs (Ken), Alison Patient, Jeanette Daniels (Craig) and Rita Patient. She was preceded in death by her parents; son William Waghorn and nephew William Patient. Donations may be made to Catholic charities. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com Service: Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peters Cathedral, 200 West Harrison Street, Belleville, IL on September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL. Myers Mortuary, Ogden, Utah.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019