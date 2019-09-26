Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Waghorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Waghorn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Waghorn Obituary
Dianne Waghorn Dianne Waghorn, 75, passed away July 26, 2019 in Farr West, Utah. She was born August 6, 1943 in Belleville, Illinois the daughter of Lawrence J. and Eleanor F (Pfeiffer) Patient. Dianne was a member of the Catholic Church. Dianne is survived by her son Ed Waghorn (Teri) and daughter-in-law Jacquelyn Waghorn; grandson Todd Waghorn (Anne) and 2 great-grandchildren Lilly Waghorn, Lawson Waghorn; brother William F. Patient (Bonnie). She as is also survived by her nieces, Melisa Williamson, Cindy Riggs (Ken), Alison Patient, Jeanette Daniels (Craig) and Rita Patient. She was preceded in death by her parents; son William Waghorn and nephew William Patient. Donations may be made to Catholic charities. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com Service: Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peters Cathedral, 200 West Harrison Street, Belleville, IL on September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL. Myers Mortuary, Ogden, Utah.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Mortuary
Download Now