Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
View Map
1935 - 2019
Dina Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS- Dina L. Williams, 83, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at her residence. Visitation will be held from 4-8p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. Arrangements handled by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, Edwardsville
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 12, 2019
