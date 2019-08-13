|
|
|
WILLIAMS- Dina L. Williams, 83, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at her residence. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. Arrangements handled by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, Edwardsville
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019