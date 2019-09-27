|
|
Dolores Ameiss Dolores A. Ameiss, age 75 of Shiloh, IL passed away on September 24, 2019. Dolores A. Ameiss (nee Fisher) was born on June 3, 1944 in West Frankford, IL. After high school graduation from Granite City High school in 1962 and while attending college at Southern Illinois University, Alton Campus, Dolores met her future husband Robert A. Ameiss. She graduated with her B.S. degree in June 1967 and began her teaching career at Madison High School in the Fall of 1967. She taught at Madison High for 1-1/2 school years before joining her husband on Okinawa where she also worked as a Business Education Teacher. Bob and Dolores lived in Reston, VA for twenty-four years. Retiring in early 2002 and moved back to the area they both grew up in, the greater St. Louis area. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert, in 2014. Her mother Carrie E. Fisher in 2004, her father, Austin 0. Fisher in 2009, brother, Kenneth R. Fisher in 2007 and an infant brother, Donald G. Fisher. Delores is survived by her son Richard Ameiss of Granite City, IL, brothers, Carl Fisher (Eileen) Granite City, IL and Roy Fisher (Donna) Granite City, IL, Sister in-law Gerry Fisher Warrenton, MO. Service: Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL. Friends may call from 11:00am until time of service on September 27th at Sunset Hill Funeral Home. Burial immediately following at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019