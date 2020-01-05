Home

BUSKE- Dolores M. Buske, age 85 of Highland, formerly of Alhambra, IL, died Thursday, January 02, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, January 06, 2020, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 06, 2020, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL, with Rev. Phil Kershner, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020
