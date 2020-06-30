CINTALON - Dolores C. Cintalon, age 89, of Breese, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. (Please wear a mask to the visitation and mass). Memorial Mass will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese. In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family and will be received at church or through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store