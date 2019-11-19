|
|
Dolores Cange Dolores Cange, 92, of Belleville, IL, born December 4, 1926 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center. Dolores loved to attend dances, play bingo and cards. She was also very active in her community. To name a few of her many involvements, she was a member of the Becky Kern Senior Steppers and loved to dance. She was a past president of the VFW Auxiliary (Charles Fricke) post of O'Fallon which was named after her brother who preceded Dolores in death. She volunteered for 25 years with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (R.S.V.P), volunteered over 5000 hours with the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and was a pioneer of St. Augustine of Canterbury Parish. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Thelma (Rose) Fricke; husband, Edwin A. Cange; brothers, Charles, Ronald and Darrell Fricke. Surviving are her sons, Edwin (Beverly) Cange and David (Sandra) Cange; grandchildren, Edwin (Debby) Cange III, Jason (Constance) Cange, Andrew (Victoria) Cange and Leah Cange; great grandchildren, Edwin Cange IV and Sophia Cange; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Freeburg Care Center. Memorials in Dolores's honor may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Church or Hospice of Southern IL. Condolences may be expressed at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway W, Belleville, IL, 62223 from 4 pm until 7 pm. Funeral: will be held at the St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 1910 W Belle Street, Belleville, IL, 62226 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10 am. Monsignor William McGhee officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019