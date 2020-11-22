1/2
Dolores Carriel
1926 - 2020
Dolores Carriel
November 28, 1926 - November 9, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Dolores Ann (Kinsella) Carriel, mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home on November 9, 2020 at the age of 93.
Dolores was born to Margaret and Alan Kinsella on November 28, 1926 in Berthold, North Dakota. She had nine siblings.
She received her nursing diploma from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, MN. She had a long career as a registered nurse.
Dolores met William Henry Carriel at Jefferson Barracks Hospital in St. Louis, MO after WW2, when she was working as a nurse and he was one of her patients. They were married in 1949 and raised nine children in Belleville, Illinois. They were married 67 years, until Bill's death in 2016.
Dolores had an independent spirit and loved to participate in life. When she could find time away from raising her family, she liked to swim laps and she played tennis in several leagues. She enjoyed going to concerts and stage shows. She loved singing, and sang in several choirs. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament parish and PEO.
Dolores suffered from dementia, which she fought valiantly for over a decade. She was able to remain in her home with the assistance of some family members.
Dolores is survived by her siblings Pat Blesener, Pauline Yoshida (Roy), Rita Fitzpatrick; Dean Kinsella (Colleen), Jerry Kinsella (Judy) and Leo Kinsella (Pam); her children Lisa Carriel (Cecil King) of St. Louis, MO, William Carriel, Jr, of Belleville IL, David (Susan) Carriel of Belleville, IL, Vincent Carriel of Belleville, IL, Daniel Carriel of Hamel, IL, Christine (Mark) Brown of Tempe, AZ, Maura Carriel (Lawrence Driscoll) of Phoenix, AZ, Timothy (Annie) Carriel of Lebanon, IL, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Alan Kinsella, husband William Carriel Sr., son Keith Alan Carriel, and sisters Joan Blesener, Margaret Early-MacDonald and Regina Abrahamson.
If so desired, contributions can be made in her name to Family Hospice of Southern IL, Belleville.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
