DOLORES DANNENBERG- Dolores H. Dannenberg, age 85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 10:22 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7 p.m. on Monday, at the funeral home. A private interment will be held Tuesday at the Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019
