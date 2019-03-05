Dolores L. Doyle Dolores Doyle, 88, of Troy, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL. Dolores was born February 28, 1931 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the child of Francis Emmitt and Anna Louise (Osmon) Brady. She married her husband, Melvin James Doyle on March 1, 1949. Shortly after their marriage, Melvin served as a Marine in the Korean War. Upon returning home, the couple moved to Hollywood Heights and adopted their son, Terrence James Doyle in 1961. In 1963 they moved to Collinsville, Illinois and adopted their daughter, Anna Marie (Doyle) Jenkins. Dolores was a devout Catholic and throughout her life, she was an active member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Caseyville and in her sunset years, St. Jerome in Troy, Illinois. After the death of her beloved husband in 2004, she moved to Troy, Illinois to be closer to her daughter and grandsons, whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her son. She is survived by her daughter, Anna (Scott) Jenkins of Troy, Illinois; grandsons: Michael Terrence and wife, Christine (Richardson) Jenkins of Edwardsville, IL and Nicholas Scott and husband, Remy (Falterman) Jenkins of Indianapolis, IN. The family would be grateful for donations to the , Walk to End Alzheimer's or to the Traid Middle School Band. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at from 10:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M. at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home in Collinsville, IL. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019