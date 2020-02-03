|
Dolores Fechte Dolores A. Fechte, 87, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:06 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home. She was born February 26, 1932 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Gus and Angeline (Mangiaricino) Scaturro. She married Robert E. "Bob" Fechte on February 6, 1954 at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Venice and he survives. She retired from the Granite City Army Depot with over 20 years of dedicated service as a clerk. Dolores was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She loved life and her greatest joy in life was her family and she cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She enjoyed tending to her yard and growing her flowers. She also enjoyed decorative painting and working with ceramics. In addition to her beloved husband of 66 years, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert "Bob" and Lauran Fechte of Stone Mountain, Georgia and Dan and Sharon Fechte of Troy, IL; three grandchildren and their spouses, Ryan and Mallory Fechte of Ballwin, Missouri, Brett and Katie Fechte of Troy, IL. and Tyler Fechte of Troy, IL; a great grandson, Peter Fechte; a sister, Nancy Gray of Granite City; sister in-law, Donna Lee Ponce of Troy; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Leo, Louie and Donald Scaturro; two sisters, Mary Bellue and Irene Wein; mother- in-law and father-in-law, Dorothy and Alvin "Boots" Fechte and a brother-in-law, William "Bill" Fechte. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to the or as masses in her memory and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Service: A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 3, 2020