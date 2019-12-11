|
HAGEN- Dolores M. "Dody", nee Bush, Hagen, 62, of New Athens, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh, IL. Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 and 9 - 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL.
