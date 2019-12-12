Home

HAGEN- Dolores M."Dody", nee Bush, Hagen, 62, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Friends may call from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 and again from 9 - 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019
