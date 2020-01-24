|
|
|
HAMMOND- Dolores L. Hammond, nee, Gualdoni, 90, of Caseyville, IL, died on January 22, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A second visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020