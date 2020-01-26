Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Dolores Hammond

Dolores Hammond Obituary
Dolores Hammond Dolores L. Hammond, nee Gualdoni, age 90, of Caseyville, IL, formerly of Fairview Heights, IL, born on December 23, 1929 in St. Louis, MO, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Liberty Village, Maryville, IL. After her marriage to Edward, Dolores became a homemaker, enjoyed baking and raising her two daughters. She was a lifelong parishioner and active member of St. Albert the Great, Our Lady of the Assumption and St. Stephen Catholic Churches. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis "Gene" and Theodora "Dora", nee Boroni, Gualdoni; her brother, Louis C. Gualdoni, along with his wife, Donna; and three brothers-in-law, Wilfred Hammond, Paul Hammond and Ray Probst. Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Edward J. Hammond; her daughters, Michelle Taylor of Caseyville, IL and LouAnne Howard of Collinsville, IL; her grandsons, John Richard (Noel) Taylor, III and Ian Joseph Howard; her great-grandsons, John "JT" Richard Taylor, IV and Abram Joshua Taylor; and her sisters-in-law, Ida Probst, Loretta Hammond and Barb Hammond. Dolores is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials are preferred to St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitations: Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL with Fr. Jim Nall officiating. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020
