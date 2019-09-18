Home

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Peter United Church of Christ
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter United Church of Christ
Okawville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter United Church of Christ
Okawville, IL
View Map
Dolores Heberer Obituary
HEBERER- Dolores Heberer departed this life on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Friends may call at the St. Peter United Church of Christ on Thursday from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. and on Friday from 8 A.M. until the service hour. Funeral services will be held from the St. Peter United Church of Christ in Okawville on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Jeffrey Schwab officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arr by Campagna Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
