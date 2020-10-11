1/1
Dolores Hilpert
1928 - 2020
Dolores Hilpert
September 4, 1928 - October 7, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Dolores "Dee" J. Hilpert, nee Schmoll, 92, of Belleville, IL, born September 4, 1928, in Baldwin, IL, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL.
Mrs. Hilpert was a waitress at the former Panorama Lanes in Belleville before her retirement. She was an avid line dancer, was a member of the line dance club, "Touch of Country", and belonged to the Belleville/Swansea Women of the Moose. Dolores enjoyed watching baseball and spent many hours putting jigsaw puzzles together with her sister. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church and belonged to the Ladies Sodality at the church.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Leroy V. Hilpert, whom she married on December 8, 1978, and who died on November 23, 2012; her first husband, Edmund P. Reinkemeyer, who died on August 7, 1978; a son, Gerald Reinkemeyer; her parents, Adam and Elsa S., nee Mehring, Schmoll; and a brother-in-law, Ed Colegrove.
Surviving are two daughters, Judith (Terry) Groom of Belleville, IL, and Janice (Steve) Wagner, of Freeburg, IL; four grandchildren, Joel (Kara) Groom, Wendy Jo (Dominic) Swiney, Lindsay (Adam) Coughlin, and Steven Wagner Jr.; eight great-grandchildren, Cayle and Camryn Coughlin, Kodie, Ethan, Aiden, and Ehren Groom, and Reilly and Kylee Swiney; a brother, Adam Schmoll of Belleville, IL; a sister, Helen Colegrove, of Uniontown, OH; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff at Freeburg Care Center for the tender care given to Dolores.
Memorials may be made to Family Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Funeral: A private visitation and funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 11, 2020.
