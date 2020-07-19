1/1
Dolores J. "Dee" McCameron
Dolores "Dee" J. McCameron Dolores "Dee" J. McCameron, age 93 of Collinsville, IL, born December 3, 1926 in Hastings, NE, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Meridian Village Care Center, Glen Carbon, IL. Dee was a homemaker. She had attended St. Mary of the Woods College. The family lived on Westmoreland Street in Collinsville for 55 years. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville having been active in many groups and committees. She enjoyed playing bridge having been in six different bridge clubs and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice "Mack" McCameron; her parents, Harry and Grace nee Lavely Cushing; a son, Steven McCameron; two brothers, Tom and Dick Cushing; a grandson, Collin; and sister-in-law, Pat Cushing. She is survived by a son, David McCameron of Collinsville, IL; a daughter, Kathy Gibbard of Carbondale, CO; a grandson, Evan (Caitlin) Gibbard; a granddaughter, Kathryn (Joseph) Howe; a sister, Karen (John) Roseberry of Curtis, NE; one sister-in-law, Jan Cushing of AZ. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL 62234. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday with Father John Beveridge Celebrant. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Memorials in Dee's honor may be made to SS Peter & Paul Capital Campaign and will be received at the visitation or can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome .com


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
