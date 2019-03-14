|
DOLORES DORY JOHNSON- Dolores Johnson, age 90, of Germantown, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Visitation will be March 17, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown and again on March 18, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
