Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Johnson

Obituary Flowers

Dolores Johnson Obituary
DOLORES DORY JOHNSON- Dolores Johnson, age 90, of Germantown, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Visitation will be March 17, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown and again on March 18, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.