Dolores "Dory" Johnson Dolores Johnson, age 90, of Germantown, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born February 2, 1929 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Arnold and Cecilia, nee Kniepmann, Haake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Tom "Toby" Haake, Arnold "Spike" Haake, Clarence "Hank" Haake, Joan Wheelan and husband Norman, Lucille Gramann and husband Ed, and Mary Winter and husband Joe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Martin and Rose, nee Dulle, Johnson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Erwin and Helen Johnson, Raymond and Barbara Johnson, Orville Johnson, Martin Johnson, Tom Johnson, and Rose and Sam Basso. Surviving are her husband John H. Johnson of Germantown, whom she married October 19, 1960 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; sons, Jeffry (Eva) Johnson and Darrell (friend Amy Kolweier) Johnson all of Germantown; grandchildren, Abby (fianc‚ Blake Klenke) Johnson, Victoria "Tori" (friend Collin Sheehan) Johnson, and Nathan Johnson; siblings, Pauline (Norman) Dierkes of Carlyle and Rich (Kathy) Haake of Germantown; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marilyn Haake of Germantown, Ethel Haake of Germantown, Elizabeth Haake of Belleville, Darlene Johnson of Beckemeyer , Millie Johnson of Breese, Evelyn Johnson of Beckemeyer, and Caroline (Bob) Cordia of St. Louis; and many nieces and nephews. Dory was a homemaker and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Germantown. She enjoyed quilting, bowling, and watching baseball. Service: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown. Visitation: Will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown and again on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary