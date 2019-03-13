Dolores Koskie-Green Dolores Koskie-Green, nee Werner, age 86, of Caseyville, IL, born on January 2, 1933 in Edgemont, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her children. Dolores retired after 26 years as the office manager at Shuette's Super Valu in Collinsville, IL. She was a member of Caseyville Senior Citizens, Secretary of the Tuesday morning bowling league, and a member of St. Ann's Altar Society, "Friends Group", and choir at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Koskie; her parents, William A. and Margaret S., nee Comment, Werner; her sister Adele McCune; 2 sisters who died as children, Dorothy and Wilma Jean Werner; daughter-in-law, Debbie Koskie; son-in-law, Jerry Juengel; and great-grandson, Jackson Michael Pfershy. Dolores is survived by her husband, Norvell Green; her children, Joseph W. (Sharon) Koskie of California, MO, Wayne E. Koskie of Homedale, ID, John E. (Paula) Koskie of Granite City, IL, Vickie L. Juengel of Caseyville, IL, Laura A. (Perry) Koskie of Caseyville, IL, Mark S. (Teresa) Koskie of Worden, IL and Theresa M. Koskie of Caseyville, IL; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made in the form of Masses to St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL or to Caseyville Food Pantry. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: Will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral procession will leave Kassly Mortuary at 10:30 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday March 15, 2019 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL with Father James Nall officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens.



