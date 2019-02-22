|
DOLORES LAMPE- Do lores Lampe, age 90, of Germantown, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019
