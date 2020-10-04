Dolores "Dee" Mace Dolores "Dee" Mace, nee Falk, 91, of Belleville, Illinois, born July 19, 1929 in Belleville, Illinois, joined her Heavenly Father on September 27, 2020. Dee was an avid reader, often finishing several books per week, and was known to make frequent visits to the public library. She actively followed the St. Louis Cardinals, able to easily recite that season's statistics and the player's information. She and her late husband Dave Mace thoroughly enjoyed attending home games in person. Dee looked forward to her weekly trips to the YMCA for swimming, walks in the park, and the music and message from Sunday church. Above all, Dee loved her family, especially family gatherings and visits. She would delight in time with great grandchildren, her own laughter joining theirs. Dee served as Worthy Advisor of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls-Belleville Assembly #9. She was past member of the Grand Cross of Colors, Past President and charter member of the Belleville Junior Women's Club, and past member Quad County Cancer Assistance, Inc. She was a past hospice volunteer and volunteered her time with local food pantries. She retired as a registered medical secretary. She will be lovingly remembered, and deeply missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Mace; her parents, Herbert and Grace, nee Wiemer, Falk; brother-in-law, Bill Badgley; and a nephew, Kirk Badgley. Surviving to cherish Dee's memory are her daughter, Marcia (Ralph, Jr.) Weilbacher; her son, Mark Mace; her grandchildren, Andrew Weilbacher, Brooks Ensminger and Monica Mize; great grandchildren, Elliana Grace Mize, Leighton Alayna Mize, and Charlie Mace Marie Ensminger; her sisters, Shirley (Dick) Juenger and Peg Badgley; a brother, Wayne Falk; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. (Isiah 41:10) Memorials are appreciated to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may also be expressed online atwww.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
. Funeral: Services will be held privately with Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Interment will be held in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.