PEEK - Dolores Peek, 84, of Aviston, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home. She was born November 20, 1935 in Germantown, A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. The family welcomes visitors but respectfully requests no hugs or handshakes, and to maintain social distancing. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Parish, St. Francis Parish Choir Fund, or Siteman Cancer Center and will be received at the funeral home.



