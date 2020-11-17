Dolores "Dee" Sanders
November 15, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Dolores "Dee" Sanders, age 89, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Dee was born on August 11, 1931 in Los Angeles, CA, a daughter of the late Charles Joseph Montoya and Susie (Jarmillo) Hawkins.
On August 9, 1952, Dee married Robert Sanders, the love of her life in Granite City, IL, and Robert passed away on December 14, 2015. Dee retired as a cafeteria worker from Granite City High School in 1980 after many years of dedicated service. She was a past member of PTA, former Girl Scout Den Mother, Eagles Lodge #1126 and Past President of the Women's Auxiliary in Granite City, IL. She also volunteered for Tri-City Area Association for the handicap and was secretary for Thursday Senior Bowling League. Dee enjoyed bowling and taking City Park trips. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and babysitting her grandkids and great-grandkids. Dee loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving children, Kathleen (Barry) Gauen, Gary (Nelda) Sanders, Donna (Gary) Penrod and Dale (Michelle) Sanders; dear brother, Frank (Jean) Hawkins; proud grandmother to Rick (Amy) Gauen, Mark (Tina) Gauen, Shannon (Terry) Heisler, Vickki (Lee) Whitefoot, Heather (Tim) Connolly, Hillary (Mike) Staph, Bryan (Corina) Sanders, Rayon (Bethany) Penrod, Derek (Amanda) Penrod, Leanna (Brad) Kerker, Josh (Brooke) Sanders and Alicia (Jared) Jacobs; nineteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
In celebration of her life, a private family visitation and funeral will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Derrell Brame officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to Tri-City Area Association for the Handicap or American Cancer Association. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
