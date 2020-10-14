Don Korte

October 6, 2020

Highland, Illinois - Don Korte passed away October 6, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born on November 30, 1943 to August Korte and Clara Kalmer Korte in Highland, IL. Don was a loving parent, grandparent, husband and had many friends.

He was active in the Knights of Columbus as Grand Knight and other times a youth director. He was an usher for many years at Holy Spirit Church and an ardent Catholic. He was also proud to be a Veteran and a Patriot.

He retired from General Motors Corvette Plant after 39 years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Mary Kay Varel Korte, his sons Brad Korte (Vickie), Steve Korte (Amy), Lance Korte (Andrea) one daughter Christine Arterburn (James), his grandchildren Richard Korte (Emily), Michelle Korte, Alyssa Arterburn, Zachary Korte, Arrington Arterburn and Ava Arterburn, sisters Sister Clare Korte, Sister Joan Korte and one brother Cyril Korte (Barbara), sister-in-laws, Irma Korte, Marilyn Korte and Brenda Fyfe (Terry) and brother in laws Ed Varel and Pat Sheridan. His father passed away when Don was four months old in April 1944. His mother passed away in March, 2001.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Herbert, James and Maurice, sisters Sister Verena Korte, Adele Sheridan, Viola Langenwalter, brother in law Dale Langenwalter, father-in-law Ed Varel, mother-in-law Pauline Varel and sister-in-laws Nellie Varel and Mary Ann Korte.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Mass will be 9:00 AM Saturday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Family will receive guests beginning at 8:30 AM at the Church and must take seat upon arrival. Cremation was chosen.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store