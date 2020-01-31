|
Don Krug Don Krug died peacefully the morning of January 28th, 2020, at the age of 68, after a two year battle with cancer. Those last years saw tremendous medical, radiation and surgical challenges through which he fought with courage to remain independent and never lost his sense of humor. Don was born in Belleville 5/2/51 and called this area home for his entire life. At one time or another Don worked in custodial care at such institutions as McKendree University, Altoff High School, St Paul's Nursing Home, Whiteside Elementary School, etc. Everyone who knew Don spoke of how much they liked and came to love him for his honest, no-nonsense and sincere way and his never ending curiosity. He will be missed by those he's left behind including his two daughters, Alicia Krug and Nicole Palmer, his grand-daughter Natalie, his sisters Kathy and Terri, his cousin Steve Krug, his nephew, Zane Sternberg and many, many friends, both near and far, who all wish Don Godspeed.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020