Don E. Strauther Don Strauther, 81, of Glen Carbon, Illinois made his transition from labor to reward at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home. He was born September 4, 1937 in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late Arthur Strauther and Bernice (Turner) Strauther Word. He married Lorraine (Barefield) Strauther on March 21, 1998 in Madison, Illinois and she survives. He retired in 1992 from the United States Postal Service, South Suburban Division, Equal Employee Opportunity after 34 years of dedicated postal service. Don cherished his days gardening and landscaping and took great pride in tending to his well manicured and beautiful yard. He enjoyed watching sports, entertaining others, playing cards and was always ready for a conversation with others. He will be remembered for the love and cherished times spent with his family and friends. In addition to his loving wife, Don leaves to cherish his memories, five children and their spouses, Monica and Ronald James of Madison, Darryl and Angie Strauther of Chandler, Arizona, Darnell and Marcia Strauther of Matteson, Illinois, Pamela Harper of Florissant, Missouri and Merrianne and Hollis Love of Mesquite, Texas; eight grandchildren, Harelyn Harper, Jasmine James, Merrissa Love, Morgan Love, Megan Love, Derrick Barefield, Shaun Strauther and Kyle Strauther; four great grandchildren, Kamren Harper, Arrianna Strauther, Derielle Barefield and Joshua Jones; a sister, JaJuanna Jordan of Florissant, Missouri; a brother and sister-in-law, Lethaniel and Phyllis Strauther of Florissant, Missouri; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Erma Strauther of Florissant, Missouri, Izola Hamilton of Florissant, Missouri, Patrica and Charles Crawford of St. Charles, Missouri, Bernice Strauther of Los Angeles, California, Lun Ye Barefield of Glencoe, Illinois and Florence Barefield of Washington Park, Illinois; special niece, Travia Rupert; special friends, Linda Stevenson, Ann Jackson and Maxine Lyons; a host of other nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret O'Neal and Imelda Barefield; two brothers, Earl Strauther and Arthur Strauther Jr. and a brother-in-law, Floyd Jordan. Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. To sign the guestbook or to post an online condolence to the family, please visit www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of his life, will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. -12 noon Funeral: service will 12:00 noon. Reverend Juan Conway will officiate and his nephew, Earl Strauther will share a eulogy. A repast will follow funeral services. Family and friends may meet at Irwin Chapel on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A procession to College Hills Cemetery in Lebanon, Illinois will leave the chapel at 10:30 a.m.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019